IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $29.59 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

