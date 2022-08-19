H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

