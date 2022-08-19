Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 227,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

