Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.
GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
