Financial Analysis: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) vs. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -41.91% -34.72% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -20.13% -5.90% -2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stoke Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 156.10%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.81 million ($2.56) -7.39 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $35.99 million 0.94 -$3.51 million ($0.51) -4.51

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-001, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy; and STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. It had entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases; and a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for cholesterol reducing agent to use in the hospital setting. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

