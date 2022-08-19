Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FC opened at C$12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 25.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.14. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

