Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has C$68.99 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$65.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.64.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$62.49 on Tuesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$56.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.28.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.13%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.