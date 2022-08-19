Analyzing Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -2.20% 12.02% 4.00% Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Change Healthcare and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 2 4 0 2.67 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

This table compares Change Healthcare and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.48 billion 2.36 -$57.39 million ($0.24) -104.13 Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.11 $179.00 million $2.03 0.67

Liberty TripAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; network; electronic payments; data; pharmacy; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.