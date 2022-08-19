Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$25.73 and a twelve month high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

