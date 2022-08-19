TD Securities Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

