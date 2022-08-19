Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of CLNN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Clene has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 50,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,942 shares of company stock worth $786,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

