Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annexon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

ANNX stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 2,453,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 27.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Annexon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 541,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 491.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

