FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lowered by Analyst

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vaxart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vaxart by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

