FY2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
