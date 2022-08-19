FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

A opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

