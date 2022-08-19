Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.