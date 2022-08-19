Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

