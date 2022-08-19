FY2022 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Increased by Analyst

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.38 million.

