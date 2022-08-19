FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Zurich Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

