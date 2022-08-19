Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,902.50 ($47.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,678.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,723.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,787.50.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08). Insiders acquired a total of 685 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,229 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

