Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($118.37) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FRA SY1 opened at €114.00 ($116.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.82. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

