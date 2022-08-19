Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

WDO opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$8.61 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

