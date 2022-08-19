thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €19.40 by Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 224.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

FRA:TKA opened at €5.97 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.96 and its 200-day moving average is €7.41. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

