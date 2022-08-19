British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,020 ($48.57).

BATS opened at GBX 3,437.50 ($41.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £77.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,462.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,425.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,348.74.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

