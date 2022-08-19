Traders Purchase High Volume of Wolfspeed Call Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average volume of 1,418 call options.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.