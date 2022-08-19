Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.88 ($72.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.35. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.