UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.20 ($20.61) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.24. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

