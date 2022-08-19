Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR DHER opened at €50.66 ($51.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.88.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

