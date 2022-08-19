Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 597% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,839 call options.
Cano Health Price Performance
Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.