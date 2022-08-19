Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at €8.25 ($8.42) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of -26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.