Comparing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

Earnings and Valuation

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 105.55%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 6.21 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -14.52

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -77.59% 6.94% SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29%

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

