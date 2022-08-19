Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Decreases By 7.5%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 925,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

Several brokerages recently commented on CFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $193,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,551. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

