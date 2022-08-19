Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 7.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cue Health by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Health Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLTH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cue Health stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.39 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

