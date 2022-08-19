Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
