Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hub Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.73 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

