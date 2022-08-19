Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the period.

ELAN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

