Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 562,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

