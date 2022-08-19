ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:GWH opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

