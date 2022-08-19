CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. CBRE Group has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.38.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
