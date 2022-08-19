Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Further Reading

