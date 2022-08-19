Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atomera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atomera has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

