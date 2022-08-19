Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $24.38. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 44,113 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

