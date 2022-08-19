Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.58) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

89bio Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,816,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

