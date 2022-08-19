Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $47.74 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $47.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $48.21. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $96.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $62.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $27.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $125.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $38.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $153.17 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,144.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,890.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,125.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.