Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million.

Altus Power Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

AMPS stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altus Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $10,711,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.