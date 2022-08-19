Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE:FSM opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $738.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

