Brokers Offer Predictions for fuboTV Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Stock Performance

fuboTV stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $883.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

