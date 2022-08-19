iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 44,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 90,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00.

