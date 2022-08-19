VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.66. 5,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.