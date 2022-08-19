CIBC Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$18.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGCX opened at 9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 8.26 and a twelve month high of 19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.54.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
See Also
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.