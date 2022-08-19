CIBC Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$18.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGCX opened at 9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 8.26 and a twelve month high of 19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.54.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

