Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.23. 140,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 333,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.