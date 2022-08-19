Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.23. 140,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 333,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.